UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 05:01 PM

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 85,500

22K ------------ 85,300

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K-------- 73,302

GOLD 22 K--------- 73,131

GOLD 21 K--------- 73,045

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Bullion Rawalpindi Market From

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal arrested in Narowal Sports City case

10 minutes ago

Medvedev Asks Cabinet to Think About Possible Resp ..

3 minutes ago

Only 1 in 3 (30%) Pakistani TV viewers claim they ..

21 minutes ago

Russia tests 'sovereign' internet amid fears of on ..

3 minutes ago

SCCI, Smeda jointly set up Business Facilitation C ..

3 minutes ago

Power shutdown schedule notified

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.