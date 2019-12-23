Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 05:01 PM
Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 85,500
22K ------------ 85,300
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
GOLD -24 K-------- 73,302
GOLD 22 K--------- 73,131
GOLD 21 K--------- 73,045