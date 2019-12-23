Market rates of bullion in twin cities

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 85,500

22K ------------ 85,300

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K-------- 73,302

GOLD 22 K--------- 73,131

GOLD 21 K--------- 73,045