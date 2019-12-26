Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:48 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 87,400
22K ------------ 87,200
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K-------- 74,931
GOLD 22 K--------- 74,760
GOLD 21 K--------- 74,674