Market rates of bullion in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Friday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 87,400

22K ------------ 87,200

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K-------- 74,931

GOLD 22 K--------- 74,760

GOLD 21 K--------- 74,674