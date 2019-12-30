Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:58 PM
Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 87,300
22K ------------ 87,100
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K-------- 74,846
GOLD 22 K--------- 74,674
GOLD 21 K--------- 74,588