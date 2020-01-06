Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 92000
22K ------------ 91,800
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K-------- 78,875
GOLD 22 K--------- 78,704
GOLD 21 K--------- 78,618