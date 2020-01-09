Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 04:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 89,700
22K ------------ 89,500
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K-------- 76,903
GOLD 22 K--------- 76,732
GOLD 21 K--------- 76,646