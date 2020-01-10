Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 89,000
22K ------------ 88,800
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
GOLD -24 K-------- 76,303
GOLD 22 K--------- 76,132
GOLD 21 K--------- 76,046