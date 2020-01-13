Market rates of bullion in twin cities

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 88,900

22K ------------ 88,700

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K-------- 76,217

GOLD 22 K--------- 76,046

GOLD 21 K--------- 75,960