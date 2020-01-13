Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:10 PM
Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 88,900
22K ------------ 88,700
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K-------- 76,217
GOLD 22 K--------- 76,046
GOLD 21 K--------- 75,960