Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:49 PM
Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Friday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 88,700
22K ------------ 88,500
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K-------- 76,046
GOLD 22 K--------- 75,874
GOLD 21 K--------- 75,789