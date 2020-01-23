UrduPoint.com
Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 04:44 PM

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 89,300

22K ------------ 89,100

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K-------- 76,560

GOLD 22 K--------- 76,389

GOLD 21 K--------- 76,303

