Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:09 PM
Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 90,300
22K ------------ 90,100
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K-------- 77,418
GOLD 22 K--------- 77,246
GOLD 21 K--------- 77,160