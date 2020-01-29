Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Wednesday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 90,000
22K ------------ 89,800
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K-------- 77,160
GOLD 22 K--------- 76,989
GOLD 21 K--------- 76,903