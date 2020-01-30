Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:34 PM
Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 90,500
22K ------------ 90,300
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K-------- 77,589
GOLD 22 K--------- 77,418
GOLD 21 K--------- 77,332