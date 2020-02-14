Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:18 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Friday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
=
24K ------------ 89,600
22K ------------ 89,400
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
GOLD -24 K-------- 76,818
GOLD 22 K--------- 76,646
GOLD 21 K--------- 76,560