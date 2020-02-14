Market rates of bullion in twin cities

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Friday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

=

24K ------------ 89,600

22K ------------ 89,400

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

GOLD -24 K-------- 76,818

GOLD 22 K--------- 76,646

GOLD 21 K--------- 76,560