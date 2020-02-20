Market rates of bullion in twin cities

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Thursday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 91,700

22K ------------ 91,500

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K-------- 78,618

GOLD 22 K--------- 78,447

GOLD 21 K--------- 78,361