Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:36 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Thursday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 91,700
22K ------------ 91,500
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
GOLD -24 K-------- 78,618
GOLD 22 K--------- 78,447
GOLD 21 K--------- 78,361