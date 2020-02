ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

=====================

24K ------------ 95,700

22K ------------ 95,500

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K-------- 82,047

GOLD 22 K--------- 81,876

GOLD 21 K--------- 81.790