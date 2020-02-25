Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Tuesday
Bullion (PER TOLA)
=
24K ------------ 94,800
22K ------------ 92,800
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K-------- 81,276
GOLD 22 K--------- 79,561
GOLD 21 K--------- 78.704