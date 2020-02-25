Market rates of bullion in twin cities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Tuesday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

=

24K ------------ 94,800

22K ------------ 92,800

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K-------- 81,276

GOLD 22 K--------- 79,561

GOLD 21 K--------- 78.704