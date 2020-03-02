Market rates of bullion in twin cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 92,000

22K ------------ 90,000

21K ------------ 89,000

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

GOLD -24 K-------- 78,875

GOLD 22 K--------- 77,160

GOLD 21 K--------- 76,303