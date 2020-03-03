Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:33 PM
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Tuesday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 92,000
22K ------------ 90,000
21K ------------ 89,000
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K-------- 78,875
GOLD 22 K--------- 77,160
GOLD 21 K--------- 76,303