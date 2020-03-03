UrduPoint.com
Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:33 PM

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Tuesday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 92,000

22K ------------ 90,000

21K ------------ 89,000

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K-------- 78,875

GOLD 22 K--------- 77,160

GOLD 21 K--------- 76,303

