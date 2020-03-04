Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Wednesday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 93,800
22K ------------ 91,800
21K ------------ 90,800
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
GOLD -24 K-------- 80,418
GOLD 22 K--------- 78,704
GOLD 21 K--------- 77,846