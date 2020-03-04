UrduPoint.com
Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 03:59 PM

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Wednesday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 93,800

22K ------------ 91,800

21K ------------ 90,800

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

GOLD -24 K-------- 80,418

GOLD 22 K--------- 78,704

GOLD 21 K--------- 77,846

