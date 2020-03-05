Market rates of bullion in twin cities

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 94,000

22K ------------ 92,000

21K ------------ 91,000

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K-------- 80,590

GOLD 22 K--------- 78,875

GOLD 21 K--------- 78,018