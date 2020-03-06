Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Friday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 94,000
22K ------------ 92,000
21K ------------ 91,000
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
GOLD -24 K--------- 80,590
GOLD 22 K---------- 78,875
GOLD 21 K---------- 78,018