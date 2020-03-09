Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 95,500
22K ------------ 93,500
21K ------------ 92,500
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K--------- 81,876
GOLD 22 K---------- 80,161
GOLD 21 K---------- 79,304