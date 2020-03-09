Market rates of bullion in twin cities

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 95,500

22K ------------ 93,500

21K ------------ 92,500

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K--------- 81,876

GOLD 22 K---------- 80,161

GOLD 21 K---------- 79,304