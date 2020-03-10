Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Tuesday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 95,100
22K ------------ 93,100
21K ------------ 92,100
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
GOLD -24 K--------- 81,533
GOLD 22 K---------- 79,818
GOLD 21 K---------- 78,861