Market rates of bullion in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Wednesday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 94,700

22K ------------ 92,700

21K ------------ 91,700

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K--------- 81,190

GOLD 22 K---------- 79,475

GOLD 21 K---------- 78,618