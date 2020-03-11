Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:56 PM
Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Wednesday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 94,700
22K ------------ 92,700
21K ------------ 91,700
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K--------- 81,190
GOLD 22 K---------- 79,475
GOLD 21 K---------- 78,618