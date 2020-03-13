Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Friday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 94,600
22K ------------ 92,600
21K ------------ 91,600
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
GOLD -24 K--------- 81,104
GOLD 22 K---------- 79,390
GOLD 21 K---------- 78,532