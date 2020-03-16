UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:29 PM

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 91,500

22K ------------ 89,500

21K ------------ 88,500

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

GOLD -24 K--------- 78,447

GOLD 22 K---------- 76,732

GOLD 21 K---------- 75,874

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Bullion Rawalpindi Market From

Recent Stories

A statistical look at third week of HBL PSL 2020

2 minutes ago

COVID-19: NH&MP officials provided booklet on safe ..

9 seconds ago

Iran Reports 1,053 New COVID-19 Cases, 129 Fatalit ..

10 seconds ago

Nearly 1,000 new virus cases in Spain in 24 hours

13 seconds ago

Four notorious POs arrestedin Muzaffargarh

15 seconds ago

EPAA seized 1,052 bird callers in 2019

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.