Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 91,500
22K ------------ 89,500
21K ------------ 88,500
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
GOLD -24 K--------- 78,447
GOLD 22 K---------- 76,732
GOLD 21 K---------- 75,874