Market rates of bullion in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 91,500

22K ------------ 89,500

21K ------------ 88,500

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

GOLD -24 K--------- 78,447

GOLD 22 K---------- 76,732

GOLD 21 K---------- 75,874