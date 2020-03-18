Market rates of bullion in twin cities

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Wednesday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 90,800

22K ------------ 88,800

21K ------------ 87,800

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K--------- 77,846

GOLD 22 K---------- 76,132

GOLD 21 K---------- 75,274