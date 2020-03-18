Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Wednesday:
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K--------- 77,846
GOLD 22 K---------- 76,132
GOLD 21 K---------- 75,274