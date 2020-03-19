Market rates of bullion in twin cities

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 90,200

22K ------------ 88,200

21K ------------ 87,200

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

GOLD -24 K--------- 77,332

GOLD 22 K---------- 75,617

GOLD 21 K---------- 74,740