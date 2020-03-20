Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Friday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 90,200
22K ------------ 88,200
21K ------------ 87,200
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K--------- 77,332
GOLD 22 K---------- 75,617
GOLD 21 K---------- 74,760