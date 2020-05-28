Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K-------- 82,990
GOLD 22 K--------- 81,276
GOLD 21 K--------- 80,418