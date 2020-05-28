Market rates of bullion in twin cities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 96,800

22K ------------ 94,800

21K ------------ 93,800

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K-------- 82,990

GOLD 22 K--------- 81,276

GOLD 21 K--------- 80,418