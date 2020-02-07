Market Rates Of Gold In Twin Cities 07 Feb 2020
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 05:56 PM
Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Friday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 89,300
22K ------------ 89,100
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K-------- 76,560
GOLD 22 K--------- 76,389
GOLD 21 K--------- 76,303