Market Rates Of Gold In Twin Cities 07 Jan 2020
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Tuesday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 91,500
22K ------------ 91,300
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
GOLD -24 K-------- 78,447
GOLD 22 K--------- 78,275
GOLD 21 K--------- 78,189