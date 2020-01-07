Market rates of Gold in twin cities 07 Jan 2020

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Tuesday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 91,500

22K ------------ 91,300

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K-------- 78,447

GOLD 22 K--------- 78,275

GOLD 21 K--------- 78,189