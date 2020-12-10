Market Rates Of Gold In Twin Cities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
=====================
24K ------------ 110600
22K ------------ 108296
21K ------------ 106300
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K-------- 94822
GOLD 22 K--------- 92846
GOLD 21 K--------- 91135