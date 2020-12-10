Market rates of gold in twin cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

=====================

24K ------------ 110600

22K ------------ 108296

21K ------------ 106300

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K-------- 94822

GOLD 22 K--------- 92846

GOLD 21 K--------- 91135