Market Rates Of Gold In Twin Cities 12 Mar 2020
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 94,600
22K ------------ 92,600
21K ------------ 91,600
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K--------- 81,104
GOLD 22 K---------- 79,390
GOLD 21 K---------- 78,532