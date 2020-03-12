Market rates of Gold in twin cities 12 Mar 2020

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 94,600

22K ------------ 92,600

21K ------------ 91,600

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K--------- 81,104

GOLD 22 K---------- 79,390

GOLD 21 K---------- 78,532