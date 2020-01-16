Market Rates Of Gold In Twin Cities 16 Jan 2020
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 06:52 PM
Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 88,700
22K ------------ 88,500
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
GOLD -24 K-------- 76,046
GOLD 22 K--------- 75,874
GOLD 21 K--------- 75,789