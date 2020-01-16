Market rates of Gold in twin cities 16 Jan 2020

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 88,700

22K ------------ 88,500

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

GOLD -24 K-------- 76,046

GOLD 22 K--------- 75,874

GOLD 21 K--------- 75,789