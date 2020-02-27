Market Rates Of Gold In Twin Cities 27 Feb 2020
Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 94,300
22K ------------ 92,300
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
GOLD -24 K-------- 80,847
GOLD 22 K--------- 79,132
GOLD 21 K--------- 78,275