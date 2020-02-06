Market rates of Gold in twin cities 6 Feb 2020

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 89,300

22K ------------ 89,100

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K-------- 76,560

GOLD 22 K--------- 76,389

GOLD 21 K--------- 76,303