UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Market Rout Costs Ambani's Crown As Asia's Richest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 03:05 PM

Market rout costs Ambani's crown as Asia's richest

India's Mukesh Ambani has lost his crown as Asia's richest person after the latest rout across global markets wiped almost $6 billion off his fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :India's Mukesh Ambani has lost his crown as Asia's richest person after the latest rout across global markets wiped almost $6 billion off his fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

All told, the world's 500 richest people lost $238.5 billion on Monday, according to Bloomberg, the biggest daily plunge since the index began tracking them in October 2016.

Equity and oil markets went into meltdown on what has been dubbed Black Monday.

Crude prices tanked by a third in their worst drop since the 1991 Gulf War.

The sell-off erased $5.8 billion from 62-year-old Ambani's net worth to leave him with a net worth of about $41.8 billion.

He was overtaken by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba whose fortune had fallen about $1.1 billion to $44.5 billion. Ma, 55, had ceded the number-one ranking in mid-2018.

The slump in oil prices raises questions about plans by Ambani's Reliance conglomerate to cut debt as they hinge on selling a stake in its oil and petrochemicals unit to Saudi Aramco, Bloomberg reported.

Ambani, whose fortune ballooned on the back of India's telecoms boom, lives with his family in a 27-storey luxury Mumbai skyscraper reputed to have cost more than $1 billion to build.

The carnage on global markets on Monday also lost Amazon founder and world's richest man Jeff Bezos $5.6 billion and Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett $5.3 billion, Bloomberg said. However, they still have fortunes of $111.8 billion and $76.4 billion respectively.

Frenchman Bernard Arnault, chairman of luxury-goods giant LVMH, was Europe's biggestdecliner with a $4.4-billion drop in his net worth to $81.4 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Mumbai World Europe China Oil Saudi Man October 2016 Market Family From Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Jafza-based companies to receive 70% reduction in ..

10 minutes ago

Industries being set up under CPEC in Gawadar will ..

21 minutes ago

OPPO Reno3 Series Coming to Pakistan, Making Every ..

24 minutes ago

3 in 5 (60%) respondents of a global survey opine ..

27 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto questions judicial system, demands ..

30 minutes ago

CECOS inks MoU with Accountability Lab Pakistan fo ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.