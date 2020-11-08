WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) While investors will still have to see the extent of Democratic victory in the in US election, markets will calm down once the mainstream business people are appointed to key economic positions in Joe Biden's cabinet, Berkeley Research Group LLC Managing Director Branko Terzic, who used to serve as a commissioner of the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, major US television networks projected that Biden had won the US presidential election. Later, Biden declared his victory.

"Investors will wait to see extent of Democratic victory and whether the Senate remains under Republican control," Terzic said, when asked about how investors will behave in the near future. "Investors will be very interested in appointments to key Cabinet economic posts such as Treasury, Commerce, Trade Representative and independent agencies SEC, FTC etc ... Appointment of well known and mainstream business people to these positions will do much to calm markets.

"

Commenting on the new administration's energy policy, Terzic noted, that Biden's policies would put an emphasis on renewable energy and promote legislation accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels.

"Environmental controls will increase making it more difficult to site and build oil and natural gas pipelines," he explained. "He has announced he would ban further drilling for fossil fuels on Federal land. (The government is the single largest landowner in the USA)."

The extent to which he will be successful with legislation, Terzic continued to say, is dependent on the outcome of the two senate races in Georgia.

"Today Republicans have 50 senators and the Democrats have 48. If the Republicans win one of the two Georgia elections they will control the Senate making it difficult for Biden to promote any extreme environmental legislation," he said.

Biden secured the victory in the election by expanding his narrow leads over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia.