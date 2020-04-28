Markets attempt rally as lockdowns ease as oil slides

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :World stock markets rallied Tuesday on moves to ease coronavirus lockdown measures, but US oil prices struggled to keep above $10 per barrel.

Equities rebounded as several nations began to ease lockdowns, with some light at the end of the tunnel after weeks of volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unveiling a scaling down of restrictions from May 11 French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe notably said Tuesday shops could reopen on that date although people who can work from home should continue to do so.

New York's West Texas Intermediate oil tanked more than 21 percent to $10.07 after a major US exchange-traded fund started selling its short-term contracts of the commodity -- albeit putting on a minor spurt past $12 as US markets geared up to open.