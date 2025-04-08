Open Menu

Markets Calmer Despite Growing US-China Trade Tensions

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Stock markets regained some ground on Tuesday, even as trade tensions between the United States and China escalated sharply after days of turmoil over US President Donald Trump's tariffs offensive

Trump has upended the world economy with sweeping tariffs that have raised the spectre of an international recession, but has ruled out any pause in his aggressive trade policy despite a dramatic market sell-off.

Steep tariffs come into effect against goods from a raft of nations on Wednesday, with Chinese products facing a 34-percent levy that Beijing will counter with a similar duty on Thursday.

Trump has warned he would impose additional levies of 50 percent if Beijing refused to stop pushing back against his tariffs.

