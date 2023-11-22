Open Menu

Markets Dip As Fed Minutes Suggest Rates To Stay Higher For Longer

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 06:02 PM

Markets dip as Fed minutes suggest rates to stay higher for longer

Asian markets drifted Wednesday as traders tracked a tepid lead from Wall Street following meeting minutes showing Federal Reserve officials were inclined to keep interest rates elevated for "some time" to slay inflation

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Asian markets drifted Wednesday as traders tracked a tepid lead from Wall Street following meeting minutes showing Federal Reserve officials were inclined to keep interest rates elevated for "some time" to slay inflation.

Traders took the opportunity to take stock after a recent rally that has been fuelled by a growing optimism that the central bank's next move will likely be a cut in the new year.

The upbeat mood has lifted equities and seen US Treasury yields retreat from 17-year highs, which has in turn pushed the dollar down against other currencies.

The minutes from the Fed's October-November policy meeting showed decision-makers recognised the impact that more than a year of rate hikes has had on inflation -- which has dropped from the four-decade high seen last year -- but were mindful to make sure they got the job done.

"All participants judged that it would be appropriate for policy to remain at a restrictive stance for some time until inflation is clearly moving down sustainably" towards its two percent target, said the minutes published on Tuesday.

The remarks -- which echo warnings from several policymakers, including Fed boss Jerome Powell -- tempered some of the hope that the bank would slash rates in the new year, with some commentators having pencilled in such a move in March.

However, it did little to fan fears of more hikes on the way, with any increase in Treasury yields seen as doing enough to tighten financial conditions.

"If we were to see stronger economic and inflation data before the December meeting, longer-term rates are likely to rebound and substitute for a rate hike. Therefore we do not expect further hikes," said Philip Marey at Rabobank.

There is a belief among many traders that the Fed has managed to guide the world's number one economy to a soft landing by tempering growth without causing a recession.

All three main indexes on Wall Street ended in the red Tuesday, with traders now winding down ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar Job Bank Guide Powell Lead March December Market All From Asia

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet sub-committee proposes names of Im ..

Federal Cabinet sub-committee proposes names of Imran Khan, Bushra bibi for ECL

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani stock market hits record high, surpasses ..

Pakistani stock market hits record high, surpasses 58,000 points

17 minutes ago
 Karachi police get one-day physical remand of DSP ..

Karachi police get one-day physical remand of DSP Umair Tariq Bajari in dacoity ..

28 minutes ago
 Minister for Human Rights calls on KP Governor

Minister for Human Rights calls on KP Governor

9 minutes ago
 KP CM directs completion of PEDO's hydel power pro ..

KP CM directs completion of PEDO's hydel power projects on time

13 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

13 minutes ago
President approves conferment of Nishan-e-Pakistan ..

President approves conferment of Nishan-e-Pakistan on Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin

13 minutes ago
 Seminars held at IUB to raise awareness about drug ..

Seminars held at IUB to raise awareness about drug abuse

13 minutes ago
 UN welcomes Israel-Hamas deal as 'important step'

UN welcomes Israel-Hamas deal as 'important step'

13 minutes ago
 Eurozone markets climb on Fed outlook; London flat ..

Eurozone markets climb on Fed outlook; London flat before budget

26 minutes ago
 Panelists deliberate on country’s taxation, publ ..

Panelists deliberate on country’s taxation, public debt management policies

26 minutes ago
 West Bank Palestinian veterans shocked at Gaza vio ..

West Bank Palestinian veterans shocked at Gaza violence

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business