Markets Diverge As China Economic Pledges Disappoint

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Stock markets diverged Friday as traders were disappointed by China's latest boosts to its beleaguered economy and looked ahead to a key US Federal Reserve meeting next week

A tepid week was on course for a damp finish, with Wall Street offering a negative lead after fresh data pointing to a pick-up in inflation.

Hong Kong and Shanghai both tumbled as investors shrugged at Beijing's pledge to introduce measures aimed at "lifting consumption vigorously" as part of a drive to reignite growth in the world's number two economy.

President Xi Jinping and other key leaders said at the annual Central Economic Work Conference they would implement a "moderately loose" monetary policy, increase social financing and reduce interest rates "at the right time".

The gathering came after Beijing began unveiling in September a raft of policies to reverse a growth slump that has gripped the economy for almost two years.

"We're still not convinced that policy support will prevent the economy from slowing further next year", said Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at research group Capital Economics.

European markets fared better following interest rate cuts the day prior by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Swiss central bank.

- Key figures around 1100 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 8,319.69 points

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.4 percent at 7,449.73

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.4 percent at 20,499.07

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.0 percent at 39,470.44 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.1 percent at 19,971.24 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 2.0 percent at 3,391.88 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent 43,014.12 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0488 from $1.0468 on Thursday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2652 from $1.2669

Dollar/yen: UP at 153.49 yen from 152.68 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 82.91 pence from 82.59 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.1 percent at $74.23 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.2 percent at $70.86 per barrel.

