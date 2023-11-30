Open Menu

Markets Drift Ahead Of US Inflation, But Rate Cut Hopes Build

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 06:12 PM

Markets drift ahead of US inflation, but rate cut hopes build

Asian markets struggled Thursday following another tepid performance on Wall Street, with focus on the release of key US inflation data that comes as traders ramp up bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Asian markets struggled Thursday following another tepid performance on Wall Street, with focus on the release of key US inflation data that comes as traders ramp up bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year.

Observers say signs the world's top economy is feeling the effect of long-running monetary tightening has given the bank room to take a more dovish approach to fighting inflation, which is sharply down from the four-decade highs seen in 2022.

That, combined with several Fed decision-makers indicating they are in favour of holding rates where they are, has given a much-needed shot of confidence to traders at the end of a tough year.

And the latest reports provided further optimism.

The Fed's Beige Book summary of the economy showed activity had slowed in recent weeks and the labour market continued to cool -- policymakers have said some softening in jobs would be required in order to get inflation back to their two percent target.

Gross Domestic Product expanded quicker than expected in the third quarter and consumer spending growth slowed slightly.

The readings suggest the Fed is managing to control prices while not causing too much pain for the economy.

Eyes are now on the release of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index -- the bank's preferred gauge of inflation -- with forecasts pointing to a further retreat. The core reading came in slightly lower than expected, data showed Tuesday.

"The Fed could find themselves in a 'sweet spot'," Jeffrey Roach at LPL Financial said.

"Inflation is trending lower, the consumer is still spending -- but at a slower pace -- and the Fed could end its rate hiking campaign without much pain inflicted on the economy."

Traders are now predicting a cut in the first half of next year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Reading Market From Top Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Lalpir Power Limited Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Chinese Jiangsu police delegation calls on Punjab ..

Chinese Jiangsu police delegation calls on Punjab governor

27 seconds ago
 Rupee gains 22 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 22 paisa against Dollar

29 seconds ago
 Govt opts to hand over loss-making discos to comba ..

Govt opts to hand over loss-making discos to combat electricity theft

20 minutes ago
 COP28 launches climate 'loss and damage' fund

COP28 launches climate 'loss and damage' fund

11 minutes ago
 Shane MacGowan, folk-punk Pogues frontman, dies ag ..

Shane MacGowan, folk-punk Pogues frontman, dies aged 65

16 minutes ago
 PM Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis trials to start ..

PM Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis trials to start from Dec 4

16 minutes ago
Int'l Squash C'ship kicks off

Int'l Squash C'ship kicks off

22 minutes ago
 Rs 1.3m fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 1.3m fine imposed on profiteers

22 minutes ago
 Hamas claims responsibility for Jerusalem shooting ..

Hamas claims responsibility for Jerusalem shooting that killed 3

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's team to depart for Dunedin tomorr ..

Pakistan women's team to depart for Dunedin tomorrow

31 minutes ago
 Israel, Hamas extend Gaza truce by one day in last ..

Israel, Hamas extend Gaza truce by one day in last-minute deal

40 minutes ago
 Arsenal hit Lens for six to reach Champions League ..

Arsenal hit Lens for six to reach Champions League last 16

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business