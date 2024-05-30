Markets Extend Losses With Wall St As Rate Hopes Dim
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Asian and European markets fell Thursday, with traders tracking losses on Wall Street fuelled by concerns over rising Treasury yields and fading hopes for US interest rate cuts
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Asian and European markets fell Thursday, with traders tracking losses on Wall Street fuelled by concerns over rising Treasury yields and fading hopes for US interest rate cuts.
The losses in equities extended a more than week-long sell-off that came on the back of forecast-beating data and warnings from Federal Reserve officials that they were in no rush to lower borrowing costs.
A second straight day of weak demand in a Treasuries auction forced yields -- a proxy for interest rates -- to extend a recent advance.
Traders are now focusing on the release Friday of the crucial personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, hoping for signs that prices are being brought under control enough to allow officials to ease monetary policy.
The central bank's "Beige Book" survey of the world's top economy suggested the outlook had become gloomier, with discretionary spending cooling and consumers more sensitive to costs in recent weeks.
It also said job gains were largely modest to negligible.
The report provided a little hope that the Fed's tight policy stance was having some effect, though with inflation still stubbornly well above its two percent target, rate-cut hopes remain dimmed.
Still, Cantor Fitzgerald's Eric Johnston said the latest spike in Treasury yields might not be entirely down to sticky prices.
"Bond yields may be moving higher mainly due to supply of bonds and the continued massive deficit -- and not because of a concern around inflation or strong economy," he said.
All three main indexes retreated in New York, with the Dow off more than one percent.
Asia followed the US lead.
Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Wellington and Taipei all gave up more than one percent, while there were also losses in Shanghai, Singapore, Manila, Mumbai, Bangkok and Jakarta.
Sydney joined them, with mining giant BHP shedding around 1.7 percent after giving up on its proposed $49-billion takeover of British rival Anglo American, which would have been one of the biggest in the industry and created a copper titan.
London, Paris and Frankfurt all fell at the open.
Hopes for a softening of the Fed's monetary policy have been weighed by comments from a succession of decision-makers saying they wanted to see more data convincing them that inflation was on its way back to two percent.
The latest was Atlanta Fed chief Raphael Bostic, who saw a cut potentially coming at the end of the year, though many of the indicators he closely watched were moving in the right direction.
"My outlook is that if things go according to what I expect -- inflation goes slowly, the labour market slowly and orderly moves back into a sort of a weaker stance, but a stable-growth stance," he told a conference.
"I'm looking at the end of the year, the fourth quarter, as the time where we might actually think about and be prepared to reduce rates."
- Key figures around 0715 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.3 percent at 38,054.13 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.5 percent at 18,204.64
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 3,091.68 (close)
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 8,167.63
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 156.75 from 157.70 yen on Wednesday
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0795 from $1.0804
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2684 from $1.2702
Euro/pound: UP at 85.10 from 85.03 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.4 at $78.95 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.4 percent at $83.30 per barrel
New York - Dow: DOWN 1.1 percent at 38,441.54 (close).
Recent Stories
Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data
Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa Uni ..
Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep
Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers
CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer
Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh
Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day commemoration
Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here
Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner
Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully
Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..
Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers
More Stories From Business
-
Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data1 hour ago
-
Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep1 hour ago
-
US growth slower than estimated in first quarter: govt1 hour ago
-
HCCI a business community institution, not personal property of anyone: Ikram Rajput1 hour ago
-
EIC, SCCI agree to establish consortium of companies in Ethiopia1 hour ago
-
CDWP recommends two projects worth Rs609.45 billion to ECNEC for consideration2 hours ago
-
Traders’ bodies announce support for Business Forum in SCCI election2 hours ago
-
Servis Tyres Unveils Powerful New Campaign with Global Ambitions2 hours ago
-
PSX gains 41 points3 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 1,500 per tola to Rs 241,2003 hours ago
-
Stocks slide, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims2 hours ago
-
PPP rejects KP budget, says it would multiply public woes3 hours ago