Markets Extend Losses With Wall St As Rate Hopes Dim
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Asian markets fell Thursday, with traders tracking losses on Wall Street fuelled by concerns over rising Treasury yields and fading hopes for US interest rate cuts.
The losses in equities extended a more than week-long sell-off that came on the back of forecast-beating data and warnings from Federal Reserve officials that they were in no rush to lower borrowing costs.
A second straight day of weak demand in a Treasuries auction forced yields -- a proxy for interest rates -- to extend a recent advance.
That put upward pressure on the dollar, though it retreated against the yen as speculation swirled that the Bank of Japan would hike interest rates again, having done so in March for the first time in 17 years.
Traders are now focusing on the release Friday of the crucial personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, hoping for signs that prices are being brought under control enough to allow officials to ease monetary policy.
The central bank's "Beige Book" survey of the world's top economy suggested the outlook had become gloomier, with discretionary spending cooling and consumers more sensitive to costs in recent weeks.
