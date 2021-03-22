Markets hesitant, watching Turkey turmoil

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ):Asian and European equities were hesitant Monday as traders balanced vaccine-driven optimism against fears of spiking inflation -- and also tracked brewing turmoil in Turkey, dealers said.

Asia and Europe faltered after a largely negative pre-weekend lead from Wall Street, despite global stimulus programmes aimed at countering the massive economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil prices were mixed and the dollar steadied against the euro and yen.

The Turkish lira meanwhile plunged nearly 15 percent in early trade after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked the country's market-friendly central bank chief Naci Agbal and replaced him with former ruling party lawmaker Sahap Kavcioglu.

The currency fell as low as 8.47 per dollar on Monday, having closed at 7.22 at the end of last week. It later recovered slightly.

Erdogan's move has thrown the independence of the central bank into question and raised fears of a new bout of financial turbulence in the country that could have repercussions worldwide.

- Key figures around 1145 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 6,717.36 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.2 percent at 14,651.81 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.2 percent at 5,983.60 EURO STOXX 50: FLAT at 3,838.03 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.1 percent at 29,174.15 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.4 percent at 28,885.34 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.1 percent at 3,443.44 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 0.7 percent at 32,627.97 (close Friday) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1909 from $1.1904 at 2200 GMT Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3865 from $1.3872 Euro/pound: UP at 85.90 pence from 85.82 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 108.67 yen from 108.88 yenBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.1 percent at $64.46 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 0.4 percent at $61.66 per barrel