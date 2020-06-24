UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Markets Mixed As Investors Track Second Wave, New Lockdowns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:11 PM

Markets mixed as investors track second wave, new lockdowns

Equities were mixed Wednesday in Asia after a healthy run-up the day before as traders weigh positive data suggesting economies are recovering against signs of a second wave of infections and the reintroduction of some lockdowns

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Equities were mixed Wednesday in Asia after a healthy run-up the day before as traders weigh positive data suggesting economies are recovering against signs of a second wave of infections and the reintroduction of some lockdowns.

While governments and central banks have provided a wall of cash to support markets, investors are walking a tightrope between hopes the easing of restrictions will lead to a rebound and the possibility that looser measures will inflame the pandemic again.

After a rally across most regional bourses Tuesday, Wall Street and Europe followed suit after figures pointed to a big improvement in eurozone private-sector activity in June as well as a jump in US new home sales.

Meanwhile, several countries continued to loosen up, including in Britain where pubs, restaurants, hotels and cinemas were told they could open again from July 4.

"Through the lens of survey data, at least for now, the world's essential economies are seeing a V-shaped and coordinated rebound that looks set to (continue) through the summer in the northern hemisphere," said Stephen Innes at AxiCorp. "Fingers crossed a second wave super spread does not land in our lap." However, there are growing concerns of a relapse in some countries that had been opening up, with Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike on Wednesday warning a number of new cases had been found at one workplace.

That comes after Germany reimposed containment measures in two western districts -- home to almost 640,000 people -- after an outbreak at a slaughterhouse infected more than 1,500 workers.

Portugal has also announced new restrictions in and around Lisbon.

And leading US health officials headed by top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warned of "historic" challenges, adding: "COVID-19 activity will likely continue for some time." Fauci warned the next two weeks would be "critical to our ability to address... surgings" in Florida, Texas and other states.

Tokyo lost 0.1 percent, Hong Kong dipped 0.2 percent with Singapore, while there were also losses in Manila.

Sydney added 0.2 percent, Shanghai gained 0.3, Mumbai added 0.5 percent and Taipei put on 0.4 percent with Wellington and Jakarta more than one percent higher.

Seoul climbed 1.5 percent with help coming from a report that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has suspended plans for military action against the South in an apparent easing of tensions just over a week after Pyongyang blew up a liaison office.

In early trade, London, Frankfurt and Paris were in the red.

While equities have been on a generally upward trajectory, gold -- a key safe haven in times of uncertainty -- has also been on the up as the relatively weak Dollar makes it cheaper to buy, while investors are also keeping an eye on a fall-back in case the crisis erupts again.

The yellow metal is up around 17 percent since the end of December and sitting at a seven-and-a-half-year high of $1,775.

"Historically the metal has rallied when stocks have sold off as funds typically flowed towards assets that are deemed to be lower risk," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

"The rise of the US dollar as a risk-off play has distorted the old relationship between gold and attitudes towards risk. Recently we have seen gold and stocks move higher in tandem." - Key figures around 0720 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 22,534.32 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.2 percent at 24,862.52 Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 2,979.55 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 percent at 6,291.07 West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.1 percent at $40.39 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $42.75 per barrel Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1321 from $1.1308 at 2050 GMT Dollar/yen: UP at 106.59 Yen from 106.53 yen Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2513 from $1.2520Euro/pound: UP at 90.47 pence from 90.30 penceNew York - Dow: UP 0.5 percent at 26,156.10 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai World Governor Dollar Europe Germany London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Pyongyang David Manila Lisbon Buy Singapore Taipei York Lead Florida Kim Jong June July December Stocks Gold Market From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Qatar Partakes in Extraordinary Virtual Pledging C ..

26 minutes ago

Putin Says Only Together With Other States 'We Can ..

1 minute ago

Google plans $2 bn investment in Poland: report

1 minute ago

More four youth arrested by Indian troops in IOK

1 minute ago

Argentina's double whammy of virus, recession, for ..

1 minute ago

824 liters liquor seized, 8 arrested

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.