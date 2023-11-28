Open Menu

Markets Mixed As Traders Await US Data, Fed Speakers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Asian markets were mixed Tuesday following a tepid performance on Wall Street, with profit-taking tempering hopes for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts next year and traders awaiting key US inflation data due later this week

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Asian markets were mixed Tuesday following a tepid performance on Wall Street, with profit-taking tempering hopes for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts next year and traders awaiting key US inflation data due later this week.

A string of indicators in recent months pointing to a slowing economy -- as well as a below-forecast rise in consumer prices -- have fuelled optimism that the US central bank has hiked borrowing costs for the last time this cycle.

That has led to speculation decision-makers have managed to walk the thin line between bringing inflation down and averting a recession.

However, analysts said there was a sliver of concern that the readings could point to weakness down the line.

In addition to the closely watched personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred guide on inflation, investors will be keeping an eye this week on several other pointers, including consumer confidence and gross domestic product.

